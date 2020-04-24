The Board of Directors of XXL ASA (XXL) has resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders will be entitled to 0.464 new share for every one (1) shares held. The Ex-date is April 27, 2020. The subscription price is NOK 5.00 per share. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in XXL (XXL). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=771704