Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika Top Pick vor Kursexplosion
WKN: A0MSQN ISIN: BMG763301022 Ticker-Symbol: 3RR 
Frankfurt
24.04.20
08:20 Uhr
0,156 Euro
+0,009
+6,12 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2020
86 Leser
RomReal: 2020 Annual General Meeting Minutes and Annual information overview

Please see attached Minutes of the RomReal 2020 AGM held today Friday 24 April 2020 at the Company's registred office in Bermuda.

Issuers of listed transferable securities are, according to the Securities Trading Act section § 5-11 required to provide Oslo Stock Exchange with a document listing all relevant information they have made available to the public over the preceding 12 months in compliance with their legal obligations.

Attached is an overview of all information made available to the public from RomReal in the period 18 April 2019 until 24 April 2020.

For further enquiries please contact:
Harris Palaondas
Investor Relations
investors@romreal.com
+40731123037

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • RR 2020 AGM mins - 240420_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/57845a31-b042-4c84-96a2-386c45d389a4)
  • NewsWeb (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/63f5aa9e-17cc-4980-a476-43cc108409f3)
