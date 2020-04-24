

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide is fast nearing 200000, and infections crossed 2.7 million.



A total of 193,227 people died and 2762,484 others were infected as of Friday, as per worldometers data.



763,088 others have recovered from the deadly disease.



The death toll in the United States, the country where most number of people died of COVID-19, is coming close to 50,000 with more than 890,000 confirmed cases by Friday.



Italy is the second worst-affected country with 25549 deaths and 189,973 infections.



But Spain is far worse than Italy in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus.



The number of infections in the country reached 219,764 Thursday, while its death toll reached 22524.



France reported nearly 22,000 coronavirus-related deaths, while the total number of coronavirus deaths in UK rose to 19506.



Germany's infection rate is worse than that of the UK, with 153,584 confirmed cases reported so far.



France has banned the online sale of nicotine products and limited their sale in pharmacies, after researchers suggested that nicotine may play a role in protecting against coronavirus.



The ban is applicable to products like nicotine gum and patches, which are designed to help people stop smoking.



The new restriction was prompted by data released by a hospital in Paris last week indicating that smokers were statistically less likely to be admitted for treatment for coronavirus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX