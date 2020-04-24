Join Rubbermaid Commercial Products in Recognizing Frontline Heroes

HUNTERSVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), the leader in innovative, solutions-based commercial products, is celebrating and recognizing frontline heroes that provide essential services through the COVID-19 pandemic, while upholding the key RCP principles of strength, reliability, and resilience.

In order to recognize a frontline hero in your life, post about your hero on your social media page, tag the individual, and use ThanksFrontlineHeroes. Your post could be featured on the RCP website and social media channels!

RCP is excited to bring well-deserved recognition to these hardworking individuals. If you would like more information or to see examples of previous recognition posts, please visit RCP's website, www.rubbermaidcommercial.com, or RCP's LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com to learn more.

For More Information Please Contact:

Logan Brown

704-617-6536

Logan.Brown@newellco.com

