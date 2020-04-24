

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. market looks headed for a fairly strong close on Friday, with several stocks from across various sectors holding their gains.



A rally in crude oil prices is supporting the market even as the mood remains somewhat cautious due to lingering worries about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The market was struggline earlier in the day after a report said that a trial of Gilead Sciences antiviral drug remdesivir in the treatment of the Coronavirus failed.



Weak durable goods orders data for the month of March and a deterioration in consumer sentiment in the month of April rendered the mood cautious earlier in the session.



With less than an hour to go for the closing bell, the major averages are all up in positive territory. The Dow is rising 196.59 points, or 0.84%, at 23,711.85, the S&P 500 is up 31.02 points, or 1.11%, at 2,828.82, and the Nasdaq is climbing up 109.88 points, or 1.29%, at 8,604.63.



Prominent gainers include Home Depot, which is up nearly 5%. IBM (IBM) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are higher by 2.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.



Boeing (BA) shares are plunging more than 5%, after having moved up sharply in the previous session.



Shares of Gilead Sciences are higher after a report from Reuters said a U.S. government-led trial of remdesivir was running ahead of schedule. According to the repot, the results of the trial are likely to be out by mid-May, with preliminary numbers possibly be available a bit earlier.



