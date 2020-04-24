Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena Provides Additional Information Regarding Upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Response to COVID-19

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) today announced a change in the location of its annual general meeting of shareholder scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The meeting will convene as scheduled at The Merrion Hotel, Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, Ireland, at 4:00 p.m. local time, but will then immediately adjourn and reconvene at the offices of the Company's legal counsel, A&L Goodbody, North Wall Quay, IFSC, Dublin 1, Ireland, at 4:30 p.m. local time.



The Company announced this change in venue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions issued by governmental authorities in Ireland in response to that pandemic, and to protect the health and safety of the Company's shareholders, directors, employees, service providers and local community.

Given the restrictions announced by the Irish Government on March 27, 2020, and April 10, 2020, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders not to seek to attend the shareholder meeting in person and cautions that the Company may refuse entry to the meeting or institute procedures or limitations on attendees, including limiting seating, requiring health screenings or imposing other measures or requirements to enter the building where the meeting will be held. The meeting will be conducted swiftly and efficiently, and the venue will be promptly vacated upon completion of the meeting.

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company with expertise in protein misfolding, focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of devastating diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's partnered programs include prasinezumab (PRX002/RG7935), in collaboration with Roche for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies, and programs that target tau, TDP-43 and an undisclosed target in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD) or other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena's proprietary programs include PRX004 for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, and programs that target Aß (Amyloid beta) for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

