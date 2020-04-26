Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Northern Copper Industry, Co., Ltd., P.R. China, to deliver a 20-high cold-rolling mill in four-column design to their new production facility located in the Yuncheng economic and technological development zone in Shanxi Province. Start-up is scheduled for December 2021. The Andritz scope of supply includes the engineering work as well as delivery of the uncoiler group with separate uncoiler, the two reversing coilers, the rolling mill stand, the two inlet and discharge groups including shape measurement and control as well as the entire hydraulic and rolling oil systems. Northern Copper with headquarters in Yuncheng, China was established in December 2002 and operates in the mining, mineral processing and ...

