Lenzing: Fiber producer Lenzing AG and bodywear company Palmers Textil AG found "Hygiene Austria LP GmbH" to start producing and selling protective masks for the domestic and European markets from May 2020. Over the past few weeks, the two companies have invested several million euros in a modern production infrastructure at the Wiener Neudorf location and secured the corresponding raw materials for protective masks production. In a first step, the company produces so-called mouth-nose protective masks (MNS) and surgical protective masks of class EN14683. Hygiene Austria LP GmbH plans to increase its capacities to over 25 million masks per month over the next few weeks and to expand this business geographically as well.

