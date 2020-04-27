Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P200 ISIN: KYG0146B1032 Ticker-Symbol: 4RY 
Stuttgart
24.04.20
12:20 Uhr
2,833 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AKESO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKESO INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKESO
AKESO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKESO INC2,8330,00 %