The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 27.04.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 27.04.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 4RY XFRA KYG0146B1032 AKESO INC. O.N. EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA XCAU XFRA US2253131054 CRED.AGRICOLE ADR 1/2/EO3 EQ00 EQU EUR N

AKESO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de