Montag, 27.04.2020

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
27.04.20
08:21 Uhr
10,300 Euro
+0,392
+3,96 %
27.04.2020 | 08:04
Carnival PLC - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

London, April 24

DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES

MIAMI, April 27, 2020 -- Carnival plc (LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) acknowledges that new Listing Rules 9.2.6E to 9.2.6H come into force on 27 April 2020 in accordance with the Listing Rules (Disclosure of Rights of Securities) Instrument 2020. In line with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)(b), a copy of Carnival plc's articles of association will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

