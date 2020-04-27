Riga, Latvia, 2020-04-27 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 31.05.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 3 TLN 31.05.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 - Baltic Dairy Board BDB Audited annual RIG 30.04.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 - Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica Audited annual RIG 30.04.2020 RER1R report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 - New Hanza Capital NHCA Audited annual RIG 30.04.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2020 - AgroCredit Latvia ACL Audited annual RIG 30.04.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2020 - Moda Kapitals AS MOK Audited annual RIG 30.04.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Capital increase VLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03022B LTGNB03022B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000022A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2020 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000025A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 31.05.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 Baltic Dairy Board BDBB180024A Nominal value RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2020 - DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 3 RIG 06.05.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2020 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2020 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2020 Pieno žvaigždes PZV1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2020 LHV Group LHVB065025A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2020 INVL Technology INC1L Activity results, VLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Arco Vara ARC1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Kauno energija KNR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Invalda INVL IVL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Annual General VLN ESO1L Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 AUGA group AUG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Interim report, 3 VLN ESO1L months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 mogo MOGO Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Orion Asset Management UAB Annual General VLN OAMOBBF1L Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Snaige SNG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Storent Investments STOR Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 - Harju Elekter HAE1T Annual General TLN 31.05.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Activity results, VLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR020027A Sales figures VLN LEGR0187528A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Linas LNS1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Apranga APG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 PATA Saldus SMA1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Grindeks GRD1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 Storent Investments STOR Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2020 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2020 - Likvidejama ABLV Bank, AS ABLV Audited annual RIG 07.05.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------