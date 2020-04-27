CEO sends message to financial community regarding business outlook beyond the current challenging economic environment

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTC PINK: EURPF) ("EuroLife" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the pan-European health and wellness sector, today reported Mr. Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer has exercised over 1.5 million share purchase warrants at a price of $0.05, a price that is currently above market offer. This brings open market purchases by Mr. Shawn Moniz to over 2 million shares in the past 60 days.

"In my opinion EuroLife Brands' current share price is NOT reflective of the potential of its business plan and the long-term outlook for the health and wellness markets in the European Union," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of EuroLife. "We have made two important announcements regarding pending transactions that my team is working to close as soon as possible. The latest announcement of the acquisition of a chain of health and wellness retail locations in Germany and Luxembourg will put EuroLife Brands on the European map. It will allow us to gain the distribution and revenue segment of the business model for end-user products we have been working so hard to achieve. As we navigate these uncharted economic conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe the health and wellness product category will become more evident and more important moving forward. In addition to not having sold a single share in the company thus far, I am also voluntarily putting these exercised shares in escrow for a period of 12-months as a show of confidence in the future of Eurolife Brands."

About EuroLife Brands Inc.

EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTC PINK: EURPF) is a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the pan-European health and wellness sector.

For additional information:

Contact: ir@eurolifebrands.com or visit EuroLifeBrands.com

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54922