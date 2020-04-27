

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing sentiment weakened sharply in April as the Covid-19 pandemic hurt expectations, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed on Monday.



The manufacturing confidence index decreased to -23 in April from -6 in March. The reading was well below its long-term average of +1.



Manufacturers expect production to fall severely in near future.



The construction confidence indicator decreased 25 points to -28 in April. This was below its long-term average of -6.



The service sector confidence indicator dropped forty-two points to -48 in April. This was far below the long-term average of +13.



The retail trade confidence declined to -37 in April from -16 in March, well below its long term average of -1.



