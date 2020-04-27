More than 200 Members Transitioned to Remote Working Overnight Thanks to 8x8 X Series

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced Level39, Europe's largest incubator of tech companies, has deployed the 8x8 X Series platform to improve communications and enable remote working in response to the UK COVID-19 lockdown.

Level39 is a community of 1,250 leaders from 200 tech companies based onsite who work in FinTech, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, RegTech, IoT, smart cities, RetailTech and blockchain. They support these fast-growth technology companies by providing access to world-class customers, talent and infrastructure along with organising weekly sessions with mentors, investors and industry leaders.

In April 2019, Level39 selected 8x8 to upscale their ageing on-premises telephony system to improve communications across the organisation, support its front-of-house team to manage high call volumes across their four floors more efficiently and offer their 200 member companies a more advanced and business friendly telephony service. The 8x8 X Series cloud communications solution offered a single cloud technology platform with voice, chat, video meetings and contact centre.

Following the successful deployment of the platform, Level39 has transformed the way employees, and their members communicate and collaborate. More recently, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Level39 and their members using 8x8 were able to transition their teams to a remote working set-up seamlessly and overnight. With cloud-enabled communications, staff and members were able to set up virtual auto-attendants and smart redirects in a matter of minutes, from the safety of their home with minimal business disruption.

Since implementation, Level39 has not only significantly improved communications but reduced front-of-house team workload by 15%, as well as making a 20% administrative cost-saving. The business has also saved in the region of £250,000 IT costs they would have incurred for maintenance, hardware and support of its incumbent telephony hardware.

Qaunain Meghjee, Head of Technology at Level39, said: "Our focus at Level39 is to nurture some of the largest tech start-ups and leaders across Europe, but we were completely restricted by our telephony system, which did not reflect the innovative start-ups and scale-ups we work with. 8x8 has not only allowed us to give our staff and members access to exceptional communications technology, but when the current coronavirus crisis hit, our businesses could easily switch to remote working overnight, with minimal hassle at a stressful time.

"We can now not only offer our member organisations the flexibility to manage their communications through 8x8's intuitive platform, but we can also focus on better serving our members rather than dealing with administration."

Samuel Wilson, Chief Customer Officer and Managing Director of EMEA, 8x8, Inc., said: "I am thrilled our technology is empowering companies like Level39 to transform its communications and collaboration infrastructure. We are proud the 8x8 cloud communications platform is also enabling remote working when employee well-being is at high risk."

17 Million Video Meetings Monthly Active Users Worldwide1

8x8 X Series meets the needs of businesses with a mobile and remote workforce by providing a highly reliable and resilient solution across desktop and mobile devices for voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, APIs and advanced analytics. This allows companies to rapidly unify a distributed workforce and enable flexible workstyles. 8x8 X Series includes 8x8 Video Meetings, powered by Jitsi, an open source community for secure video meetings technology sponsored by 8x8. 8x8 Video Meetings, which is also available as free and paid standalone versions at https://8x8.vc, is optimized for use with the WebRTC standard which enables attendees to instantly join meetings without any downloads or plugins.

8x8 has experienced a significant increase in usage across its video meetings solutions, including Jitsi Meet and 8x8 Video Meeting services, with monthly active users growing globally to more than 17.4 million1. For the latest 8x8 video meetings solutions usage statistics, user stories and social posts updated daily, visit https://www.8x8.com/live.

1 A Monthly Active User is defined as a unique user who attended at least one meeting, with at least one other attendee, in the last 30 days.

