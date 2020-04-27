Sveriges Riksbank: SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-04-30

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-04-30 Time for submission of bids: 10.00-10.30 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-05-05 Final repayment date 2022-05-05 Offered volume: 50 billion SEK Minimum bid amount: 10 million SEK Maximum bid amount: 12.5 billion SEK Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Interest rate: 0.00 % Additional interest rate: 0.20 percentage points

?ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK

Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CEST) on Tender date.

