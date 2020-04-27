ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Disclosure of Rights of Securities
PR Newswire
London, April 27
Ashtead Group ("Ashtead")
Disclosure of Rights of Securities
27thApril 2020
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER, Ashtead today announces that it has filed with the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") its Articles of Association adopted on 2ndSeptember 2015 (the "Articles") which set out the rights attaching to its securities.
The Articles will be available on the NSM which can be accessed here.
Enquiries:
|Ashtead Group
|Will Shaw
|+44 (0) 20 7726 9700
|Maitland/AMO
|James McFarlane
|+44 (0) 20 7379 5151
