Montag, 27.04.2020

WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
PR Newswire
27.04.2020 | 10:40
171 Leser
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Disclosure of Rights of Securities

PR Newswire

London, April 27

Ashtead Group ("Ashtead")

Disclosure of Rights of Securities

27thApril 2020

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER, Ashtead today announces that it has filed with the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") its Articles of Association adopted on 2ndSeptember 2015 (the "Articles") which set out the rights attaching to its securities.

The Articles will be available on the NSM which can be accessed here.

Enquiries:

Ashtead GroupWill Shaw+44 (0) 20 7726 9700
Maitland/AMOJames McFarlane+44 (0) 20 7379 5151
