ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Disclosure of Rights of Securities

Ashtead Group ("Ashtead")

Disclosure of Rights of Securities

27thApril 2020



In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER, Ashtead today announces that it has filed with the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") its Articles of Association adopted on 2ndSeptember 2015 (the "Articles") which set out the rights attaching to its securities.

The Articles will be available on the NSM which can be accessed here.

Enquiries: