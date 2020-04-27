The "CBD Flowers, Cosmetics And Vapes Legal, While Edibles In Grey Area: Switzerland Regulatory Snapshot" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What claims can you make about CBD? Can you use it in food products or cosmetics?

This Swiss regulatory snapshot provides the answers to all questions a business might have about the regulation of cannabidiol in Switzerland. The full report is written in accessible language and includes tables of key points for easy comprehension.

Key Topics Covered

Executive summary Hemp plant Cultivation Processing Extracts Finished products Import and export requirements Medical and recreational cannabis Relevant laws Relevant bodies

