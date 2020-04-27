The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on April 27, 2020: ISIN code LT0000650038 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB03022B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB03022B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-04-29 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2022-09-27 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,3 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,045 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,080 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,090 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 172 700 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 500 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 90 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 90 635 016,93 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com