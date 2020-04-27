A/S Øresund: Financial Calendar 2020

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020

Financial Calendar 2020 for A/S Storebælt, A/S Øresund, Sund & Bælt Partner A/S, Femern Bælt A/S, A/S Femern Landanlæg, BroBizz A/S and BroBizz Operatør A/S

Date Event

25 March 2020 Publication of financial statements for 2019

17 April 2020 Annual General meeting

12 May 2020 Publication of interim report 1 January - 31 March 2020

14 August 2020 Publication of interim report 1 January - 30 June 2020

11 November 2020 Publication of interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020