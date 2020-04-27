Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Xetra
27.04.20
12:36 Uhr
80,85 Euro
+2,41
+3,07 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,8380,8412:52
80,8380,8412:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIEMENS AG80,85+3,07 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,77
Hebel: 4,57
mit moderatem Hebel