The "Europe Induction Motors Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the induction motors market in Europe depicts that the market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 3.67% over the estimated period 2019-2028.

The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Germany, Spain and the Rest of Europe comprise the induction motors market in Europe.

The growing economy in the European region and the increasing manufacturing activities, mainly in Germany, are contributing to the growth of the induction motors market in the region. The European Central Bank had offered several incentives to kick-start the stalled economies of Europe, which is likely to increase the currency circulation in the economy. This factor will lead to a surge in demand for various products, including motors. The European Union is planning to raise the minimum required operating standards that have to be followed in the motors. These developments are expected to increase the growth of the induction motor market in the region during the forecasted years.

Germany's induction motor market is witnessing substantial growth owing to the government initiatives launched for promoting industrial automation and the ever-increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country. The initiative Industry 4.0,' which was adopted in Europe, focused on automation to transform the process of manufacturing and production. The growing automation in the country is redefining the outdated manufacturing techniques and manufacturers are trying to adopt these technological advancements to cater to the evolving demand of the manufacturing sector. Industry 4.0 aims to enhance the efficiency of the manufacturers through automation, so that they can offer the customers high quality products and services. Thus, the escalating adoption of Industry 4.0 throughout Germany is likely to fuel the demand for the induction motor market in the estimated period.

Some of the players operating in the induction motors market are Kirloskar Electric Company, MMC Electric Company Pvt Ltd (Dynaflux), Siemens, Inmotion, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, WEG Electric Corporation and Oriental Motor Co Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Induction Motors Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Three-Phase Segment Leads the Market by Type

2.2.2. Residential Segment Anticipated to Show Fastest Growth

2.2.3. Growth in Automation Industries

2.2.4. Development of Carbon Nanotube Yarns

2.3. Evolution Transition of Induction Motors

2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Key Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Price

2.5.2. Efficiency

2.5.3. Speed Rating

2.5.4. Insulation

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Industry Components

2.8.1. Raw Material Suppliers

2.8.2. Manufacturers

2.8.3. Distributors Retailers

2.8.4. End-Users

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Demand by Electric Vehicles

2.9.2. Cost Effectiveness of Induction Motors

2.9.3. Low Maintenance Cost Increases Adoptability

2.9.4. Innovation in Induction Motors

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. Fragmented Nature of Market

2.10.2. High Cost of Installation of Manufacturing Facility

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Motors

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

3. Europe Induction Motors Market Outlook by Type

3.1. Single-Phase

3.2. Three-Phase

4. Europe Induction Motors Market Outlook by Application

4.1. Commercial

4.2. Industrial

4.3. Residential

5. Europe Induction Motors Market Regional Outlook

5.1. United Kingdom

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Spain

5.5. Italy

5.6. Russia

5.7. Rest of Europe

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. ABB

6.2. Brook Crompton Ltd

6.3. Inmotion

6.4. Fuji Electric

6.5. General Electric

6.6. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

6.7. Kirloskar Electric Company

6.8. MMC Electric Company Pvt Ltd (Dynaflux)

6.9. Nidec Motor Corporation

6.10. Oriental Motor Corporation

6.11. Regal Beloit Corporation

6.12. Rockwell Automation Inc

6.13. Siemens

6.14. WEG Electric Corporation

6.15. CG Power and Industrial Solutions

7. Methodology Scope

7.1. Research Scope

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0npok

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005295/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900