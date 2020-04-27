Regulatory News:
Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care, will release its Q1 2020 trading update at 7:00 am CET/6:00 am UK on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website: http://www.ontexglobal.com/financial-reports.
Management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday March 6, 2020 at 9:00 am CET/8:00 am UK. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week afterwards.
Dial-in information
Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:
Belgium
+32 (0)2 404 0659
France
+33 (0)1 70 72 25 50
Germany
+49 (0)69 2222 25574
United Kingdom
+44 (0)330 336 9125
United States
+1 323-794-2093
Confirmation code
8372767
Replay numbers
Belgium
+32 (0)2 620 0568
France
+33 (0)1 70 48 00 94
Germany
+49 (0)69 2000 1800
United Kingdom
+44 (0)207 660 0134
United States
+1 719-457-0820
Confirmation code
8372767
