Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Final Results 27-Apr-2020 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 April 2020 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Audited Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 Arricano is one of the leading real estate developers and operators of shopping centres in Ukraine. It owns and operates five completed shopping centres comprising over 147 ,900 sqm of gross leasable area and land for a further three sites under development. Highlights · Recurring revenues increased by 18% to USD 37.3 million (2018: USD 31.5 million) · Net operating income (excluding revaluation gains) increased by 17% to USD 24.4 million (2018: USD20.9 million) · The Company's portfolio was valued independently at USD 289.3 million as at 31 December 2019 (2018: USD 258.5 million) · Occupancy was 99.7% as at 31 December 2019 · As at 31 December 2019, total bank borrowings were USD 43.4 million (2018: USD 36.3 million) · As at 31 December 2019, total borrowings were USD 102.4 million (2018: USD 96.5 million) · Net asset value was USD 127.9 million as at 31 December 2019 (2018: USD 94.0 million) · Ganna Chubotina appointed CEO Post year-end · COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the temporary restrictions of customer access to all 5 shopping and entertainment centres in March 2020 excluding hypermarket and pharmacy outlets · To offset the expected reduction in rental and ancillary income, the Company has reduced costs across the business · The Company at an advanced stage of negotiations with all its lenders to restructure debt servicing schedules. Ganna Chubotina, Chief Executive Officer of Arricano, commented: "Arricano delivered a good trading performance in 2019 lifting rental income by 18%. Significant progress was also made in refinancing the loans and accessing new capital for the development of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment centre whilst achieving the highest tenant occupancy across the existing portfolio of 99.7%. More recently, COVID-19 has significantly disrupted the economy in Ukraine and globally. Social distancing has been introduced with shopping centres largely closed. Arricano is responding to the challenges caused by COVID-19, working together as a team, to prepare for when businesses are allowed to re-commence." For further information please contact: CEO: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Fergus Young Chairman's Statement 2019 was a successful year for Arricano. Our shopping centres were almost fully let with vacancy of just 0.3% and this was achieved alongside an 18% increase in turnover to USD37.3 million reflecting rental uplift. Also during 2019, the Company raised USD40 million of new bank borrowings to refinance the existing loans and support the development of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment centre in Kyiv and refinance existing loan facilities. Our commercial strategy led by recently appointed CEO, Ganna Chubotina, is to continue to enhance the benefits of offline commerce, making the Arricano malls, cozy, comfortable places that are genuine social spaces which individuals and families are keen to visit not simply to shop but to enjoy different experiences . The occupancy levels combined with the high visitor numbers in 2019 show the success of this strategy and are further underlined by the multiple retail awards won by the Company and the individual malls. Amongst the awards achieved, Sun Gallery in Kryvyi Rih and City Mall in Zaporizhzhia won the Ukrainian National Award "Consumer Choice - 2019" for the best shopping malls in the respective cities. City Mall (Zaporizhzhia) won the nomination for "The best shopping mall in a city with a population of less than 1 million" in Retail & Development Business Awards 2019. During the course of 2019, the Company announced the possible sale of Sun Gallery and City Mall to Dragon Capital Group. However, prior to completing a sale, the management team of Arricano developed upgraded strategies for these centers which it is believed will further increase their value and efficiency and the potential sale was cancelled. The Company is focused on the sustainable development of new projects, historically the business has opened a new mall every 1.5-2 years and this continues to be our target. The three development sites covering 14 ha. in Lukyanivka (Kyiv), Petrivka (Kyiv), and Rozumovska (Odesa) continue to be progressed. With the capital from the new banking facilities, the highly innovative Lukianivka project has made good progress and subject to COVID-19 is expected to be completed in 2022. The Company continues to pursue Stockman Interhold S.A. concerning the ownership of Assofit, whish held the Sky Mall shopping centre and in which Company holds a 49.97% shareholding. In December 2019, the Company confirmed the appointment of Ganna Chubotina as the CEO of Arricano. Ganna was previously the Director of the Company's retail leasing department. Prior to working for Arricano, Ganna worked for JLL Ukraine. She is a highly experienced manager and is working positively across the team as we develop the business and meet the challenges posed by COVID-19. In line with guidance from the authorities, all 5 shopping and entertainment centres were temporarily semi-closed in March 2020, with only hypermarket and pharmacy outlets open for business. It is uncertain how long the restrictions will be in place and the Company is working collaboratively to reduce costs where appropriate and support tenants as far as possible so that all stakeholders are in a position to re-open once the restrictions are lifted. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank every employee and stakeholder of Arricano for their contribution in 2019. I would also like to commend everyone for their positive response to the COVID-19 crisis and their willingness to work together to support the business and their colleagues during this unprecedented time. The outlook for 2020 is now very different to the one we expected to look forward to at the outset of the year. Importantly, we have a strong team and good assets so that once we are through this crisis we expect to be well placed to re-open our malls and welcome visitors back. Financially the response to the crisis has been swift, the Company has reduced expenses appropriately, largely suspended capital investment projects, apart from the Lukianivka development, and is working with tenants to find equitable solutions on rent collection. The Company is continuing discussions with all its lenders to restructure debt servicing schedules. Overall, the Board believes the Company has the financial flexibility to meet its financial commitments and emerge from this crisis well-placed to regain its position as premier provider of shopping and entertainment experiences. Urmas Somelar Non-Executive Chairman 27 April 2020 Chief Executive Officer's Report Introduction At the end of 2019, the average vacancy in Ukrainian shopping malls was 4.5%. Across Arricano's portfolio of shopping and entertainment centres vacancy was at the same date just 0.3%. Retailers strive to be our partners and these market leading numbers reflect this. Our focus is on collaboration, we believe our business works best when we work together developing solutions and practices which generate returns for our tenants, our visitors and ourselves. We then look to share our retail practices with our industry when asked to do so. This approach translates into strong financial performance, as shown in these results. Our tenants turnover grew by 20% in 2019, a substantial increase which in turn was a key factor in lifting our turnover by 18% to US$37.3m. The relationship between Arricano and our retail tenants has matured over time and is at the heart of what we do. Our malls are social spaces. We have arguably led the Ukrainian market in developing the appeal of our malls beyond shopping so that visitors come for social development, consumer experiences and edutainment. The centres are genuine places of interest in their own right which is supported by the fact that the Group recorded 47.2 million visitors to our malls in 2019. Results Recurring revenues for the period were up 18% at USD37.3 million (2018:USD 31.5 million). As a result, the Net Operating Income ("NOI") from operating properties excluding revaluation gain was up 17% at USD24.4 million, compared to USD20.9 million in 2018. Due to appreciation of UAH/USD exchange rate, a loss from revaluation of investment property in total amount of USD 12.2 million was shown in 2019. This was more than offset by currency translation adjustments related to the investment property. As a result, the total fair value of investment property increased by USD 30.8 million to USD289.3 million as at 31 December 2019 (2018: USD258.5 million). The portfolio of assets was externally and independently valued by Expandia LLC, part of the CBRE Affiliate Network.

The increase in the value of the portfolio was primarily driven by increased rental income from operating properties. Profit before tax was USD 8.9 million (2018: USD 46.6 million). The decrease is due to a loss on revaluation of investment property in 2019 as compared to a gain on revaluation of investment property in 2019. The Market The market in 2020 is likely to be very different as the world gets through the current crisis and then works to return to a normal trading environment. This will no doubt take time and there will be elements of social interaction which will change permanently. We believe our strategy of working collaboratively with mutual trust and respect will be well suited to navigating through these periods and we are confident our malls will retain their popularity once the current restrictions are lifted. In 2019, our main task was to continue to develop our shopping malls as social spaces. We have been successfully working towards this goal for a number of years. We use all elements of our malls to increase and improve the customer experience. In executing the plan, we place equal emphasis on the Company culture as we do on achieving our financial targets, motivating our teams through being positive under a 'friendly open culture' has been critical to the success of the business. A key element of improving the customer experience is through working on the retail mix within each mall. We consistently focus on updating our tenant formats, expanding product categories and opening up new popular brands. With a vacancy rate of virtually zero it requires different and creative techniques to complete renewals and attract new retail operators. An area of particular focus is promoting fast shopping and offering corner positions to attract new retailers. As an example, in the RayON shopping mall we have formed clusters of similar stores such as fashion retail brands in a specific area so that the consumers are able to visit lots of similar stores quickly. A prospective tenant is typically attracted to operating in these clusters as they tend to boost revenues and particularly so if they occupy a corner position. Our malls are increasingly being organised according to lifestyle with specific areas dedicated to electronics, sports, beauty, entertainment etc. Matching the needs and interests of our visitors and making their visit convenient and safe all contribute to the financial success of the Group and our tenants. Our online presence has grown substantially. In 2018 our corporate focus was on merging the physical and digital worlds which translated into a phygital strategy that we have continued to build on, so that Arricano had more than 300 thousand regular followers of the Company's digital communications in December 2019. We estimate in 2019 the broader universe of all social media activity by the shopping malls reached nearly 6 million individuals. We are effectively using our social media channels and we are working collaboratively with our tenants to increase their use of social media. As a result, the number of tenants developing their online presence has increased from 72 in 2018 to 85 in 2019. In terms of the new developments, the Group is progressing projects in Odesa and Lukyanivka, Kyiv. The main focus is on development of the Lukyanivka project; construction is underway, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed development and will result in some delays. Nevertheless our commitment to the project remains unchanged. Outlook Arricano is a successful ongoing business. Since 2014 we have been operating in extremely challenging economic and political conditions yet during this period we have expanded the number of malls we operate, attracted millions of visitors to our centres, reduced vacancy to practically zero and significantly increased revenues and profitability. We are market leaders in terms of the way we operate and collaborate with our tenants to create vibrant, socially exciting experiences across our malls whilst offering premium retail experiences. Our next challenge is to get through and beyond the effects of COVID-19 which I feel confident we will and that the Company will emerge in a good position once this crisis has passed. Ganna Chubotina Chief Executive Officer 27 April 2020 Operating Portfolio In the following section we have provided an overview of the principal assets in the operating portfolio. Sun Gallery (Kryvyi Rig) Sun Gallery, which opened in 2008, is one of the largest shopping malls in Kryvyi Rig. It is located at 30-richchia Peremohy Square, in the Saksahanskyi district in the north-eastern part of Kryvyi Rig. It has easy access by car and has good public transport links. The primary shopping centre catchment area includes almost the whole territory of the Saksahanskyi district and part of the Pokrovskyy district. The secondary area covers the Dovhyntsivskyi district. The shopping centre is on two levels, spanning a total GLA of approximately 38,000 sqm. During 2019, 12 new agreements were signed, bringing new brands to the Sun Gallery, including brands that were previously unavailable in the region. Key statistics * GLA - c. 38,000 sqm (2018: 37,600 sqm) * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2019 - 1.2 per cent (2018: 0.2 per cent). * Average monthly rental rate 2019 - USD 16.7 /sqm (2018: USD 14.6 /sqm) * Average monthly visitors 2019 - 0.4 million (2018: 0.4 million) * Bank debt at 31 December 2019 - USD 11.3 million (2018: USD 5.5 million) * Valuation at 31 December 2019 - USD 34.8 million (2018: USD 30.3 million) City Mall (Zaporizhzhia) City Mall, which opened in 2007, is one of the largest shopping centres in Zaporizhzhia with a total GLA of approximately 21,500 sqm on a single level. The shopping centre is located on the Dnipro river approximately 3km from Zaporizhzhia city centre, between two densely populated areas of Zaporizhzhia in the Alexandrovskyy administrative district (1b Zaporizska street), with convenient accessibility by public and private transport. City Mall comprises a gallery and hypermarket, including a food court, a children's entertainment zone and car parking, which is shared with DIY superstore Epicenter. City Mall's anchor tenants are the hypermarket Auchan, which is the largest in the city, McDonald's and the electronics store Comfy. During 2019, 14 new contracts were signed bringing new brands to the City Mall, including brands that were previously unavailable in the region. Building on the fourth successive year of nil vacancy rates, the tenant portfolio continues to be strengthened, with fashion and electronic stores. Key statistics * GLA - c. 21,500 sqm (2018: c. 21,500 sqm) * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2019 - 0.0 per cent (2018: 0.0 per cent). * Average monthly rental rate 2019 - USD 34.4 /sqm (2018: USD 29.1 /sqm) * Average monthly visitors 2019 - 0.5 million (2018: 0.5 million) * Bank debt at 31 December 2019 - USD 11.8 million (2018: USD 6.3 million) * Valuation at 31 December 2019 - USD 33.8 million (2018: USD 30.5 million) South Gallery (Simferopol) The site is located in the north of Simferopol, about five minutes' driving distance from one of the city's major crossroads, Moskovska Square. The site is linked to the city centre and residential areas east of the city by one of the main thoroughfares of Simferopol. The primary shopping centre catchment area includes northern parts of the Kyivskyi and Zaliznychnyi districts. The secondary area covers almost the whole city, except for its very southern parts. South Gallery shopping centre (Phases I and II) is situated on a land plot with a total area of 10.2 ha. Phase I, which opened in 2009, of the shopping centre tenants include Auchan (international hypermarket chain), with a small gallery. Since the completion of Phase II in February 2014 the mall has become a regional destination shopping centre with a total GLA of 33,700 sqm. During 2019, 54 new lease contracts were signed, including fashion, electronics and other stores. Key statistics * GLA - 33,700 sqm (2018: c. 33,400 sqm) * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2019 - 0.0 per cent (2018: 0.1 per cent). * Average monthly rental rate 2019 - USD 26.4 /sqm (2018 USD 21.9 /sqm) * Average monthly visitors 2019 - 0.8 million (2018: 0.8 million) * Bank debt at 31 December 2019 - USD Nil (2019: USD Nil) * Valuation at 31 December 2019 - USD 54.7 million (2018: USD 49.6 million) RayON (Kyiv) The RayON shopping centre, which opened to the public in August 2012, is located in the north east of Kyiv along the left bank of the Dnipro river, with satisfactory transportation links. The shopping centre has a GLA of approximately 23,900 sqm on two levels, with approximately 860 parking spaces. The concept for RayON is a district shopping centre, which focuses on food, clothing and convenience products. The shopping centre is anchored by a Silpo foods supermarket, one of the biggest supermarket chains in Ukraine and a member of the Fozzy group. Electronics supermarket Comfy also operates within the shopping centre. RayON, which has several restaurants and a children's entertainment zone to complement the retail facilities, is located in the middle of the Desnjanski district, one of the most densely populated areas in Kyiv. During 2019, 31 new lease contracts were signed, including fashion and electronics stores. Key statistics * GLA - c. 23,900 sqm (2018: c. 23,900 sqm) * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2019 - 0.03 per cent (2018: 0.35 per cent).

