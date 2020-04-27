DJ Final Results

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Final Results 27-Apr-2020 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 April 2020 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Audited Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 Arricano is one of the leading real estate developers and operators of shopping centres in Ukraine. It owns and operates five completed shopping centres comprising over 147 ,900 sqm of gross leasable area and land for a further three sites under development. Highlights · Recurring revenues increased by 18% to USD 37.3 million (2018: USD 31.5 million) · Net operating income (excluding revaluation gains) increased by 17% to USD 24.4 million (2018: USD20.9 million) · The Company's portfolio was valued independently at USD 289.3 million as at 31 December 2019 (2018: USD 258.5 million) · Occupancy was 99.7% as at 31 December 2019 · As at 31 December 2019, total bank borrowings were USD 43.4 million (2018: USD 36.3 million) · As at 31 December 2019, total borrowings were USD 102.4 million (2018: USD 96.5 million) · Net asset value was USD 127.9 million as at 31 December 2019 (2018: USD 94.0 million) · Ganna Chubotina appointed CEO Post year-end · COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the temporary restrictions of customer access to all 5 shopping and entertainment centres in March 2020 excluding hypermarket and pharmacy outlets · To offset the expected reduction in rental and ancillary income, the Company has reduced costs across the business · The Company at an advanced stage of negotiations with all its lenders to restructure debt servicing schedules. Ganna Chubotina, Chief Executive Officer of Arricano, commented: "Arricano delivered a good trading performance in 2019 lifting rental income by 18%. Significant progress was also made in refinancing the loans and accessing new capital for the development of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment centre whilst achieving the highest tenant occupancy across the existing portfolio of 99.7%. More recently, COVID-19 has significantly disrupted the economy in Ukraine and globally. Social distancing has been introduced with shopping centres largely closed. Arricano is responding to the challenges caused by COVID-19, working together as a team, to prepare for when businesses are allowed to re-commence." For further information please contact: CEO: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Fergus Young Chairman's Statement 2019 was a successful year for Arricano. Our shopping centres were almost fully let with vacancy of just 0.3% and this was achieved alongside an 18% increase in turnover to USD37.3 million reflecting rental uplift. Also during 2019, the Company raised USD40 million of new bank borrowings to refinance the existing loans and support the development of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment centre in Kyiv and refinance existing loan facilities. Our commercial strategy led by recently appointed CEO, Ganna Chubotina, is to continue to enhance the benefits of offline commerce, making the Arricano malls, cozy, comfortable places that are genuine social spaces which individuals and families are keen to visit not simply to shop but to enjoy different experiences . The occupancy levels combined with the high visitor numbers in 2019 show the success of this strategy and are further underlined by the multiple retail awards won by the Company and the individual malls. Amongst the awards achieved, Sun Gallery in Kryvyi Rih and City Mall in Zaporizhzhia won the Ukrainian National Award "Consumer Choice - 2019" for the best shopping malls in the respective cities. City Mall (Zaporizhzhia) won the nomination for "The best shopping mall in a city with a population of less than 1 million" in Retail & Development Business Awards 2019. During the course of 2019, the Company announced the possible sale of Sun Gallery and City Mall to Dragon Capital Group. However, prior to completing a sale, the management team of Arricano developed upgraded strategies for these centers which it is believed will further increase their value and efficiency and the potential sale was cancelled. The Company is focused on the sustainable development of new projects, historically the business has opened a new mall every 1.5-2 years and this continues to be our target. The three development sites covering 14 ha. in Lukyanivka (Kyiv), Petrivka (Kyiv), and Rozumovska (Odesa) continue to be progressed. With the capital from the new banking facilities, the highly innovative Lukianivka project has made good progress and subject to COVID-19 is expected to be completed in 2022. The Company continues to pursue Stockman Interhold S.A. concerning the ownership of Assofit, whish held the Sky Mall shopping centre and in which Company holds a 49.97% shareholding. In December 2019, the Company confirmed the appointment of Ganna Chubotina as the CEO of Arricano. Ganna was previously the Director of the Company's retail leasing department. Prior to working for Arricano, Ganna worked for JLL Ukraine. She is a highly experienced manager and is working positively across the team as we develop the business and meet the challenges posed by COVID-19. In line with guidance from the authorities, all 5 shopping and entertainment centres were temporarily semi-closed in March 2020, with only hypermarket and pharmacy outlets open for business. It is uncertain how long the restrictions will be in place and the Company is working collaboratively to reduce costs where appropriate and support tenants as far as possible so that all stakeholders are in a position to re-open once the restrictions are lifted. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank every employee and stakeholder of Arricano for their contribution in 2019. I would also like to commend everyone for their positive response to the COVID-19 crisis and their willingness to work together to support the business and their colleagues during this unprecedented time. The outlook for 2020 is now very different to the one we expected to look forward to at the outset of the year. Importantly, we have a strong team and good assets so that once we are through this crisis we expect to be well placed to re-open our malls and welcome visitors back. Financially the response to the crisis has been swift, the Company has reduced expenses appropriately, largely suspended capital investment projects, apart from the Lukianivka development, and is working with tenants to find equitable solutions on rent collection. The Company is continuing discussions with all its lenders to restructure debt servicing schedules. Overall, the Board believes the Company has the financial flexibility to meet its financial commitments and emerge from this crisis well-placed to regain its position as premier provider of shopping and entertainment experiences. Urmas Somelar Non-Executive Chairman 27 April 2020 Chief Executive Officer's Report Introduction At the end of 2019, the average vacancy in Ukrainian shopping malls was 4.5%. Across Arricano's portfolio of shopping and entertainment centres vacancy was at the same date just 0.3%. Retailers strive to be our partners and these market leading numbers reflect this. Our focus is on collaboration, we believe our business works best when we work together developing solutions and practices which generate returns for our tenants, our visitors and ourselves. We then look to share our retail practices with our industry when asked to do so. This approach translates into strong financial performance, as shown in these results. Our tenants turnover grew by 20% in 2019, a substantial increase which in turn was a key factor in lifting our turnover by 18% to US$37.3m. The relationship between Arricano and our retail tenants has matured over time and is at the heart of what we do. Our malls are social spaces. We have arguably led the Ukrainian market in developing the appeal of our malls beyond shopping so that visitors come for social development, consumer experiences and edutainment. The centres are genuine places of interest in their own right which is supported by the fact that the Group recorded 47.2 million visitors to our malls in 2019. Results Recurring revenues for the period were up 18% at USD37.3 million (2018:USD 31.5 million). As a result, the Net Operating Income ("NOI") from operating properties excluding revaluation gain was up 17% at USD24.4 million, compared to USD20.9 million in 2018. Due to appreciation of UAH/USD exchange rate, a loss from revaluation of investment property in total amount of USD 12.2 million was shown in 2019. This was more than offset by currency translation adjustments related to the investment property. As a result, the total fair value of investment property increased by USD 30.8 million to USD289.3 million as at 31 December 2019 (2018: USD258.5 million). The portfolio of assets was externally and independently valued by Expandia LLC, part of the CBRE Affiliate Network.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)

DJ Final Results -2-

The increase in the value of the portfolio was primarily driven by increased rental income from operating properties. Profit before tax was USD 8.9 million (2018: USD 46.6 million). The decrease is due to a loss on revaluation of investment property in 2019 as compared to a gain on revaluation of investment property in 2019. The Market The market in 2020 is likely to be very different as the world gets through the current crisis and then works to return to a normal trading environment. This will no doubt take time and there will be elements of social interaction which will change permanently. We believe our strategy of working collaboratively with mutual trust and respect will be well suited to navigating through these periods and we are confident our malls will retain their popularity once the current restrictions are lifted. In 2019, our main task was to continue to develop our shopping malls as social spaces. We have been successfully working towards this goal for a number of years. We use all elements of our malls to increase and improve the customer experience. In executing the plan, we place equal emphasis on the Company culture as we do on achieving our financial targets, motivating our teams through being positive under a 'friendly open culture' has been critical to the success of the business. A key element of improving the customer experience is through working on the retail mix within each mall. We consistently focus on updating our tenant formats, expanding product categories and opening up new popular brands. With a vacancy rate of virtually zero it requires different and creative techniques to complete renewals and attract new retail operators. An area of particular focus is promoting fast shopping and offering corner positions to attract new retailers. As an example, in the RayON shopping mall we have formed clusters of similar stores such as fashion retail brands in a specific area so that the consumers are able to visit lots of similar stores quickly. A prospective tenant is typically attracted to operating in these clusters as they tend to boost revenues and particularly so if they occupy a corner position. Our malls are increasingly being organised according to lifestyle with specific areas dedicated to electronics, sports, beauty, entertainment etc. Matching the needs and interests of our visitors and making their visit convenient and safe all contribute to the financial success of the Group and our tenants. Our online presence has grown substantially. In 2018 our corporate focus was on merging the physical and digital worlds which translated into a phygital strategy that we have continued to build on, so that Arricano had more than 300 thousand regular followers of the Company's digital communications in December 2019. We estimate in 2019 the broader universe of all social media activity by the shopping malls reached nearly 6 million individuals. We are effectively using our social media channels and we are working collaboratively with our tenants to increase their use of social media. As a result, the number of tenants developing their online presence has increased from 72 in 2018 to 85 in 2019. In terms of the new developments, the Group is progressing projects in Odesa and Lukyanivka, Kyiv. The main focus is on development of the Lukyanivka project; construction is underway, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed development and will result in some delays. Nevertheless our commitment to the project remains unchanged. Outlook Arricano is a successful ongoing business. Since 2014 we have been operating in extremely challenging economic and political conditions yet during this period we have expanded the number of malls we operate, attracted millions of visitors to our centres, reduced vacancy to practically zero and significantly increased revenues and profitability. We are market leaders in terms of the way we operate and collaborate with our tenants to create vibrant, socially exciting experiences across our malls whilst offering premium retail experiences. Our next challenge is to get through and beyond the effects of COVID-19 which I feel confident we will and that the Company will emerge in a good position once this crisis has passed. Ganna Chubotina Chief Executive Officer 27 April 2020 Operating Portfolio In the following section we have provided an overview of the principal assets in the operating portfolio. Sun Gallery (Kryvyi Rig) Sun Gallery, which opened in 2008, is one of the largest shopping malls in Kryvyi Rig. It is located at 30-richchia Peremohy Square, in the Saksahanskyi district in the north-eastern part of Kryvyi Rig. It has easy access by car and has good public transport links. The primary shopping centre catchment area includes almost the whole territory of the Saksahanskyi district and part of the Pokrovskyy district. The secondary area covers the Dovhyntsivskyi district. The shopping centre is on two levels, spanning a total GLA of approximately 38,000 sqm. During 2019, 12 new agreements were signed, bringing new brands to the Sun Gallery, including brands that were previously unavailable in the region. Key statistics * GLA - c. 38,000 sqm (2018: 37,600 sqm) * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2019 - 1.2 per cent (2018: 0.2 per cent). * Average monthly rental rate 2019 - USD 16.7 /sqm (2018: USD 14.6 /sqm) * Average monthly visitors 2019 - 0.4 million (2018: 0.4 million) * Bank debt at 31 December 2019 - USD 11.3 million (2018: USD 5.5 million) * Valuation at 31 December 2019 - USD 34.8 million (2018: USD 30.3 million) City Mall (Zaporizhzhia) City Mall, which opened in 2007, is one of the largest shopping centres in Zaporizhzhia with a total GLA of approximately 21,500 sqm on a single level. The shopping centre is located on the Dnipro river approximately 3km from Zaporizhzhia city centre, between two densely populated areas of Zaporizhzhia in the Alexandrovskyy administrative district (1b Zaporizska street), with convenient accessibility by public and private transport. City Mall comprises a gallery and hypermarket, including a food court, a children's entertainment zone and car parking, which is shared with DIY superstore Epicenter. City Mall's anchor tenants are the hypermarket Auchan, which is the largest in the city, McDonald's and the electronics store Comfy. During 2019, 14 new contracts were signed bringing new brands to the City Mall, including brands that were previously unavailable in the region. Building on the fourth successive year of nil vacancy rates, the tenant portfolio continues to be strengthened, with fashion and electronic stores. Key statistics * GLA - c. 21,500 sqm (2018: c. 21,500 sqm) * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2019 - 0.0 per cent (2018: 0.0 per cent). * Average monthly rental rate 2019 - USD 34.4 /sqm (2018: USD 29.1 /sqm) * Average monthly visitors 2019 - 0.5 million (2018: 0.5 million) * Bank debt at 31 December 2019 - USD 11.8 million (2018: USD 6.3 million) * Valuation at 31 December 2019 - USD 33.8 million (2018: USD 30.5 million) South Gallery (Simferopol) The site is located in the north of Simferopol, about five minutes' driving distance from one of the city's major crossroads, Moskovska Square. The site is linked to the city centre and residential areas east of the city by one of the main thoroughfares of Simferopol. The primary shopping centre catchment area includes northern parts of the Kyivskyi and Zaliznychnyi districts. The secondary area covers almost the whole city, except for its very southern parts. South Gallery shopping centre (Phases I and II) is situated on a land plot with a total area of 10.2 ha. Phase I, which opened in 2009, of the shopping centre tenants include Auchan (international hypermarket chain), with a small gallery. Since the completion of Phase II in February 2014 the mall has become a regional destination shopping centre with a total GLA of 33,700 sqm. During 2019, 54 new lease contracts were signed, including fashion, electronics and other stores. Key statistics * GLA - 33,700 sqm (2018: c. 33,400 sqm) * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2019 - 0.0 per cent (2018: 0.1 per cent). * Average monthly rental rate 2019 - USD 26.4 /sqm (2018 USD 21.9 /sqm) * Average monthly visitors 2019 - 0.8 million (2018: 0.8 million) * Bank debt at 31 December 2019 - USD Nil (2019: USD Nil) * Valuation at 31 December 2019 - USD 54.7 million (2018: USD 49.6 million) RayON (Kyiv) The RayON shopping centre, which opened to the public in August 2012, is located in the north east of Kyiv along the left bank of the Dnipro river, with satisfactory transportation links. The shopping centre has a GLA of approximately 23,900 sqm on two levels, with approximately 860 parking spaces. The concept for RayON is a district shopping centre, which focuses on food, clothing and convenience products. The shopping centre is anchored by a Silpo foods supermarket, one of the biggest supermarket chains in Ukraine and a member of the Fozzy group. Electronics supermarket Comfy also operates within the shopping centre. RayON, which has several restaurants and a children's entertainment zone to complement the retail facilities, is located in the middle of the Desnjanski district, one of the most densely populated areas in Kyiv. During 2019, 31 new lease contracts were signed, including fashion and electronics stores. Key statistics * GLA - c. 23,900 sqm (2018: c. 23,900 sqm) * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2019 - 0.03 per cent (2018: 0.35 per cent).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)

DJ Final Results -3-

* Average monthly rental rate 2019 - USD 24.2 /sqm (USD 20.1 /sqm) * Average monthly visitors 2019 - 0.6 million (0.6 million) * Bank debt at 31 December 2019 - USD 13.8 million (2018: USD 15.6 million) * Valuation at 31 December 2019 - USD 49.1 million (USD 44.1 million) Prospect (Kyiv) SEC Prospect is located directly on the inner ring road of Kyiv on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Desnianskyi administrative district, with good automobile accessibility and public transport links. The area is recognised as a popular shopping destination, located close to a large open-air market and a bazaar-style shopping centre (SC Darynok). The SEC consists of a two-storey retail and leisure complex with a GLA of approximately 30,800 sq. m. and parking with 1,350 parking spaces. The centre opened at the end of 2014. During 2019, 27 new lease contracts were signed. Key statistics * GLA - c. 30,800 sqm (2018: c. 30,900 sqm) * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2019 - 0.03 per cent (2018: 0.7 per cent). * Average monthly rental rate 2019 - USD 20.8 /sqm (2018: USD 16.9 /sqm) * Average monthly visitors 2019 - 1.7 million (2018: 1.7 million) * Bank debt at 31 December 2019 - USD 6.4 million (2018: USD 8.9 million) * Valuation at 31 December 2019 - USD 63.9 million (USD 56 million) Development Properties Lukianivka (Kyiv) The Lukianivka development property is located on the right bank of Kyiv in the Shevchenkivskyi administrative district. The land plot has a total area of 4.19 hectares. The Group is constructing its flagship complex in the central business district of Kyiv, with a more upmarket vision in terms of concept and tenant mix. The Lukianivka development property allows for the construction of a multi-functional complex, consisting of shopping and leisure, office and residential centres including, inter alia, a hypermarket, shops and shopping galleries, a leisure and entertainment area, a food court restaurants and a service area. The property will also have two underground parking levels and several office and residential buildings, construction of which will continue after completion of the shopping centre. It is expected that the GLA of the shopping and entertainment centre will be over 50,000 sqm. The Group obtained the relevant construction permit in June 2013. Construction is underway with initial financing completed in February 2019 and the project remains on track to complete in 2022, subject to the COVID-19. Land plot: 4.19 hectares Title: Leasehold title plus title to several buildings (historical landmarks) on the site Development: Retail, leisure and entertainment centre Gross construction area (GBA): c.71,339 sqm for the shopping centre (plus c.38,480 sqm GBA for parking) Gross leasable area (GLA): c.50,000+ sqm Parking spaces: To include roof parking and underground parking Type: City shopping centre (pocket hypermarket anchored) with office and residential spaces Actual construction start date: Q4 2013 Forecast opening date: 2022 Rozumovska (Odesa) The Black Sea port of Odesa is Ukraine's fourth largest city, with over one million inhabitants, and is a popular leisure destination. The Rozumovska development property is located partly on the façade of Rozumovska Street close to its intersection with Balkovska Street, in the Malynovskyi administrative district of Odesa, in close proximity to public transportation links. Rozumovska Street connects directly to the highway to Kyiv. The Group has signed a lease agreement for the land plot with a total area of 4.5 hectares. The Rozumovska development property is expected to be a three-storey shopping and entertainment centre with a sufficient number of parking spaces to accommodate customer demand. The target GLA is approximately 38,000 sqm, including a hypermarket, shops and shopping galleries, a leisure and entertainment area, a food court restaurants and a service area. The preliminary design concept of the project has been completed and the developer is currently applying for the relevant consents and permits, given current market conditions. Land plot: 4.5 hectares Location: Odesa Title: Leasehold Development: Retail, leisure and entertainment centre Gross construction area (GBA): To be defined Gross leasable area (GLA): 38,000 sqm (expected) Parking spaces: 1,400 Type: Regional mall (hypermarket anchored) Expected construction start date: to be defined Forecast opening date: to be defined Petrivka (Kyiv) The Petrivka development property is located on the right bank of the Dnipro river in Kyiv, in the Obolonskyi administrative district. The site on leasehold has an area of 5.4 ha. The Group is currently considering the best use of the site, which could include both creative, leisure, edutainment, IT cluster office, residential and retail use. Finance Report The Group's revenue mainly consists of rental income from the portfolio of the completed properties. During the year ended 31 December 2019 the Company's rental income increased by 18% to USD30.4 million (2018: USD25.6million). Due to appreciation of UAH/USD exchange rate, a loss from revaluation of investment property in total amount of USD 12.2 million was shown in 2019. This was more than offset by currency translation adjustments related to the investment property. As a result, the total fair value of investment property increased by USD 30.8 million to USD289.3 million as at 31 December 2019 (2018: USD258.5 million) Operating expenses during the period were USD 8.9 million, compared to USD7.4 million in the previous year. As a result of the above, profit from operating activities was USD12.2 million (2018: USD 63.2 million) reflecting a loss on revaluation of investment property compared to the prior year gain on revaluation of investment property. Net finance expenses in 2019 reduced significantly to USD3.4 million (2018 USD16.6 million due foreign exchange gain shown through profit and loss account). The Company's net profit for the year ended 31 December 2019 was USD8 million (2018: USD 38.1 million). Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2019 was USD127.9 million (2018: USD 94.0 million), resulting in an Adjusted Net Asset Value per Share of USD 1.24 (2018: USD 0.91). Total assets, as at 31 December 2019, amounted to USD 304.8 million (2018: USD 268.2 million). This increase was mainly related to an increase in value of investment property. Cash balances as at 31 December 2019 including cash equivalents and current deposits, amounted to USD 6.9 million (2018: USD 4.2 million). As at 31 December 2019, the Group had USD 102.4 million (2018: USD 96.5 million) of outstanding borrowings. This was primarily a result of increased bank borrowings, which were up by USD 7.1 million to USD 43.4 million as at 31 December 2019 (2018: USD 36.3 million) Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019 Note 31 December 31 December 2019 2018* (in thousands of USD) Assets Non-current assets Investment property* 5 289,300 258,537 Long-term VAT receivable 1,571 568 Property and equipment 130 121 Intangible assets 193 101 Total non-current assets 291,194 259,327 Current assets Trade and other receivables 7 1,634 1,640 Loans receivable 6 - 300 Prepayments made and other assets 959 781 VAT receivable 1,909 225 Assets classified as held for sale 8 1,826 1,562 Income tax receivable 347 178 Cash and cash equivalents 9 6,905 4,224 Total current assets 13,580 8,910 Total assets 304,774 268,237 31 December 31 December Note 2019 2018* (in thousands of USD) Equity and Liabilities Equity 10 Share capital 67 67 Share premium 183,727 183,727 Non-reciprocal shareholders 59,713 59,713 contribution Retained earnings 46,962 38,937 Other reserves (61,983) (61,983) Foreign currency translation (100,581) (126,429) differences Total equity 127,905 94,032 Non-current liabilities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)

DJ Final Results -4-

Long-term borrowings 12 26,954 44,501 Lease liabilities (2018: Finance 3 - 7,271 lease liability)* Long-term trade and other 13 14,105 17,572 payables Other long-term liabilities 15 143 20,046 Deferred tax liability 19 10,693 6,917 Total non-current liabilities 51,895 96,307 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 12 75,445 52,006 Trade and other payables 13 6,460 10,588 Taxes payable 3,789 1,476 Advances received 14 6,668 5,605 Current portion of lease liabilities (2018: Current portion of finance lease liability)* 3 - 6 Other liabilities 15 32,612 8,217 Total current liabilities 124,974 77,898 Total liabilities 176,869 174,205 Total equity and liabilities 304,774 268,237 * The Group initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Notes 3 and 4(m). Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2019 Note 2019 2018* (in thousands of USD, except for earnings per share) Revenue 16 37,252 31,520 Other income - 510 (Loss) / gain on revaluation of 5(a) (12,177) 42,249 investment property Goods, raw materials and services (1,196) (1,061) used Operating expenses 17 (8,994) (7,416) Salary costs (2,179) (2,178) Salary related charges (375) (359) Depreciation and amortisation (98) (89) Profit from operating activities 12,233 63,176 Finance income 18 8,943 951 Finance costs 18 (12,319) (17,546) Net finance costs (3,376) (16,595) Profit before income tax 8,857 46,581 Income tax benefit/(expense) 19 (832) (8,478) Net profit for the year 8,025 38,103 Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss: Foreign exchange gains/ (losses) on monetary items that form part of net investment in the foreign operation, net of tax effect 46,014 8,798 Foreign currency translation (20,166) (5,051) differences Total items that will be 25,848 3,747 reclassified to profit or loss Other comprehensive income 25,848 3,747 Total comprehensive income for 41,850 the year 33,873 103,270,637 103,270,637 Weighted average number of shares 11 (in shares) Basic and diluted earnings per 11 0.07771 0.36896 share, USD * The Group initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Notes 3 and 4(m). Consolidated statement of cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2019 Note 2019 2018* (in thousands of USD) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 8,857 46,581 Adjustments for: Finance income, excluding foreign 18 (470) (951) exchange gain Finance costs, excluding foreign 18 12,319 13,728 exchange loss Loss / (gain) on revaluation of 5(a) 12,177 (42,249) investment property Depreciation and amortisation 98 89 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 18 (8,473) 3,818 Fee for restructuring of accounts - 1,128 payable Write-off of VAT receivable - 732 Accrual of provisions 2,445 - Operating cash flows before changes in 26,953 22,876 working capital Change in trade and other receivables 593 768 Change in prepayments made and other (34) (354) assets Change in VAT receivable (2,363) 550 Change in taxes payable 1,914 28 Change in trade and other payables 1,820 (1,208) Change in advances received 170 499 Change in other liabilities 98 (44) Income tax paid (1,578) (930) Interest paid (4,937) (4,890) Cash flows from operating activities 22,636 17,295 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of investment property and settlements of payables due to constructors (20,174) (8,708) Acquisition of property and equipment (159) (122) Interest received 470 215 Cash flows used in investing activities (19,863) (8,615) Note 2019 2018* (in thousands of USD) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 12 27,839 16,200 Repayment of borrowings 12 (28,245) (22,396) Lease payments (2018: Finance lease - (895) payments) Cash flows used in financing activities (406) (7,091) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,367 1,589 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 4,224 2,609 Effect of movements in exchange rates 314 26 on cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 31 9 6,905 4,224 December Non-cash movements .................. During the year ended 31 December 2019, no non-cash movement took place. During the year ended 31 December 2018 an acquisition of a land plot held on leasehold of USD 142 thousand occurred through a finance lease. * The Group initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See Notes 3 and 4(m). During 2018 there were finance lease payments of USD 895 thousand recognised as part of financing activity, while in 2019 such payments were treated as cash outflows from operating activity. Consolidated statement of changes in equity as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 Attributable to equity holders of the parent Non- Foreign reci currenc proc y al transla shar tion ehol differe ders nces cont ribu Retained tion earnings Share capital Share Other Total premi reser um ves (in thousand s of USD) Balances 67 183,7 59,7 834 (61,9 (130,17 52,18 at 1 27 13 83) 6) 2 January 2018 Total comprehe nsive income/( loss) for the year Net - - - 38,103 - - 38,10 profit 3 for the year Foreign exchange gains on monetary items - - - - - 8,798 8,798 that form part of net investme nt in the foreign operatio n, net of tax effect (Note 20(f)(i) ) Foreign - - - - - (5,051) (5,05 currency 1) translat ion differen ces Total - - - - - 3,747 3,747 other comprehe nsive income for the year Total - - - 38,103 - 3,747 41,85 comprehe 0 nsive income for the year Balances 67 183,7 59,7 38,937 (61,9 (126,42 94,03 at 31 27 13 83) 9) 2 December 2018 Attributable to equity holders of the parent Non- Foreign reci currenc proc y al transla shar tion ehol differe ders nces cont ribu Retained tion earnings Share capital Share Other Total premi reser um ves (in thousand s of USD)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)

Balances 67 183,7 59,7 38,937 (61,9 (126,42 94,03 at 1 27 13 83) 9) 2 January 2019 * Total comprehe nsive income/( loss) for the year Net - - - 8,025 - - 8,025 profit for the year Foreign exchange gains on monetary items that form part of net - - - - - 46,014 46,01 investme 4 nt in the foreign operatio n, net of tax effect (Note 20(f)(i) ) Foreign - - - - - (20,166 (20,1 currency ) 66) translat ion differen ces Total - - - - - 25,848 25,84 other 8 comprehe nsive income for the year Total - - - 8,025 - 25,848 33,87 comprehe 3 nsive income for the year Balances 67 183,7 59,7 46,962 (61,9 (100,58 127,9 at 31 27 13 83) 1) 05 December 2019 * The Group initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Notes 3 and 4(m). Notes to the consolidated financial statements 1 Background ************ (a) Organisation and operations Arricano Real Estate PLC (Arricano, the Company or the Parent Company) is a public company that was incorporated in Cyprus and is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Parent Company's registered address is office 1002, 10th floor, Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre, Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus. Arricano and its subsidiaries are referred to as the Group, and their principal place of business is in Ukraine. The main activities of the Group are investing in the development of new properties in Ukraine and leasing them out. As at 31 December 2019, the Group operated five shopping centres in Kyiv, Simferopol, Zaporizhzhya and Kryvyi Rig with a total leasable area of over 147,900 square meters and is in the process of development of two new investment projects in Kyiv and Odesa, with one more project to be developed. The average number of employees employed by the Group during the year is 94 (2018: 103). (b) Ukrainian business environment The political and economic situation in Ukraine has been subject to significant turbulence in recent years. Consequently, operations in the country involve risks that do not typically exist in other markets. An armed conflict in certain parts of Lugansk and Donetsk regions, which started in spring 2014, has not been resolved and part of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions remains under control of the self-proclaimed republics, and Ukrainian authorities are not currently able to fully enforce Ukrainian laws on this territory. Various events in March 2014 led to the accession of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian Federation, which was not recognised by Ukraine and many other countries. This event resulted in a significant deterioration of the relationship between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Since the economic crisis in 2014-2015, the Ukrainian economy has recovered considerably, with a slowed down inflation, stable Hryvnia exchange rate, growing GDP and general revival in business activity. In 2019, a new law on currency and currency transactions came into force. The new law abolished a number of restrictions, defined new principles of currency operations, currency regulation and supervision, and resulted in significant liberalisation of foreign currency transactions and capital movements. In particular, the requirement of mandatory sale of foreign currency proceeds on the interbank market was cancelled, while the settlement period for export-import transactions in foreign currency was increased considerably. Also, all restrictions on payment of dividends abroad were lifted. The International Monetary Fund (the "IMF") has continued to support the Ukrainian government under the fourteen-month Stand-By Arrangement approved in December 2018. Other international financial institutions have also provided significant technical support in recent years to help Ukraine restructure its external debt and launch various reforms, including anticorruption, corporate law, land reform and gradual liberalization of the energy sector. In 2019, following the presidential and parliamentary elections a new government was formed which aims to continue reforming the Ukrainian economy, stimulate economic growth and fight corruption. In September 2019, S&P and Fitch upgraded Ukraine's credit rating to B, with a stable outlook, and B, with a positive outlook, respectively, reflecting improved access to fiscal and external financing, macroeconomic stability and declining public indebtedness. Further stabilisation of the economic and political environment depends, to a larger extent, on the continued implementation of structural reforms, cooperation with the IMF and refinancing of public debt falling due in the next years. In addition, the first months of 2020 have seen significant global market turmoil triggered by the outbreak of the coronavirus. Together with other factors, this has resulted in a sharp decrease in the oil price and the stock market indices, as well as a depreciation of the Ukrainian Hryvnia. These developments are further increasing the level of uncertainty in the Ukrainian business environment. Whilst management believes it is taking appropriate measures to support the sustainability of the Group's business in the current circumstances, a continuation of the current unstable business environment would negatively affect the Group's results and financial position in a manner not currently determinable. These consolidated financial statements reflect management's current assessment of the impact of the Ukrainian business environment on the operations and the financial position of the Group. The future business environment may differ from management's assessment. (c) Cyprus business environment The Cyprus economy has been adversely affected during the last few years by the economic crisis. The negative effects have to some extent been resolved, following the negotiations and the relevant agreements reached with the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance which was dependent on the formulation and the successful implementation of an Economic Adjustment Program. The agreements also resulted in the restructuring of the two largest (systemic) banks in Cyprus through a "bail in". The Cyprus Government successfully completed earlier than anticipated the Economic Adjustments Program and exited the IMF program on 7 March 2016, after having recovered in the international markets and having only used EUR 7,25 billion of the total EUR 10 billion earmarked in the financial bailout. Under the new Euro area rules, Cyprus will continue to be under surveillance by its lenders with bi-annual post- program visits until it repays 75% of the economic assistance received. Although there are signs of improvement, especially in the macroeconomic environment of the country's economy including growth in GDP and reducing unemployment rates, significant challenges remain that could affect estimates of the Group's cash flows and its assessment of impairment of financial and non- financial assets. The Group's management believes that it is taking all the necessary measures to maintain the viability of the Group and the development of its business in the current business and economic environment and that no adverse impact on the Group's operations is expected. (d) Russian business environment The Group's operations are also carried out in the Russian Federation. Consequently, the Group is exposed to the economic and financial markets of the Russian Federation which display characteristics of an emerging market. The legal, tax and regulatory frameworks continue development, but are subject to varying interpretations and frequent changes which together with other legal and fiscal impediments, contribute to the challenges faced by entities operating in the Russian Federation. Starting in 2014, the United States of America, the European Union and some other countries imposed and gradually expanded economic sanctions against a number of Russian individuals and legal entities. The imposition of the sanctions has led to increased economic uncertainty, including more volatile equity markets, a depreciation of the Russian rouble, a reduction in both local and foreign direct investment inflows and a significant tightening in the availability of credit. As a result, some Russian entities may experience difficulties accessing the international equity and debt markets and may become increasingly dependent on state support for their operations. The longer-term effects of the imposed and possible additional sanctions are difficult to determine. In addition, the first months of 2020 have seen significant global market turmoil triggered by the outbreak of the coronavirus. Together with other factors, this has resulted in a sharp decrease in the oil price and the stock market indices, as well as a depreciation of the Russian Rouble. These developments are further increasing the level of uncertainty in the Russian

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)