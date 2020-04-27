Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Particulars of the Rights attached to Ordinary Shares 27-Apr-2020 / 11:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 April 2020 Genel Energy plc PARTICULARS OF THE RIGHTS ATTACHING TO ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF GENEL ENERGY PLC Genel Energy ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that pursuant to its obligation under Listing Rule 9.2.6E it has today submitted particulars of the rights attaching to the Ordinary Shares (the 'Shares') in the capital of the Company, to the National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1]. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 60491 EQS News ID: 1030259 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1030259&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

