27.04.2020 | 12:46
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, April 27

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 24-April-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue492.8p
INCLUDING current year revenue511.08p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue483.9p
INCLUDING current year revenue502.18p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
