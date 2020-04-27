Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
London, April 24
MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares), the Company confirms that it has uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), a copy of its Articles of Association which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.
The NSM can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
27 April 2020
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10