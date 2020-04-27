Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares), the Company confirms that it has uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), a copy of its Articles of Association which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

The NSM can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

27 April 2020

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10