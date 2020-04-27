Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.04.2020 | 13:04
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 24

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares), the Company confirms that it has uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), a copy of its Articles of Association which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

The NSM can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

27 April 2020

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

© 2020 PR Newswire