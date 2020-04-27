CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Announces that Its "100 MG CBD Isolate Proprietary Tablets 10 Count" has arrived at our Facility!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary "LBC Bioscience Inc." is pleased to announce that our "PROPRIETARY 100 MG PURE CBD TABLETS" has finally arrived to our Facility and is ready to be shipped out to consumers. The product consists of 100 MG CBD tablets 10 count in each container. This extraordinary product can help consumers relive pain, ease muscle soreness, inflammation, tension and more. Consumers can place their order today on our website www.lbcbioscienceinc.com. CBD (Cannabidiol) has shown promising indication for the health & wellness industry and has become increasingly widespread throughout the public.

Lisa Nelson, CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc. commented "We are pleased to announce that our new CBD Tablet is available to the public for purchase. The tablets arrived at our facility over the weekend and we are eager for our consumers to try our latest product. We thank you for your patience and hope you enjoy the CBD Tablets! Lisa Nelson continued "We will continue to update the public about new product releases, trade shows, events and any updated information regarding LBC Bioscience Inc."

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CBDL'. The Company's primary focus is to identify, evaluate and acquire undervalued opportunities with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The acquisition of LBC Bioscience Inc. is the first in the CBD space and the Company is actively pursuing for additional opportunities within this emerging sector.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesaling a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: CBD Hemp Drops, CBD Pain Relief Creams, CBD Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, CBD Gummy's, CBD Brain Booster Coffee, CBD Weight Loss Coffee, CBD Skincare Line, CBD Pet Treats, CBD Pet Drops, CBD Cat Treats and CBD Tablets. LBC Bioscience Inc.'s products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com

Contact Information Investor Relations

Ten Associates LLC 11529 N. 120th St.

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Scottsdale, Arizona 85259 USA

Telephone: 480-326-8577

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com

