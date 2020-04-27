BELLWAY PLC - Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares

BELLWAY p.l.c.

(the "Company")

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attached to equity shares), the Company has today uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) a copy of its articles of association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717