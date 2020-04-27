Anzeige
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
Stuttgart
27.04.20
11:10 Uhr
30,740 Euro
+0,020
+0,07 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BELLWAY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BELLWAY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,77031,57014:25
PR Newswire
27.04.2020 | 13:22
BELLWAY PLC - Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares

PR Newswire

London, April 27

BELLWAY p.l.c.

(the "Company")

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attached to equity shares), the Company has today uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) a copy of its articles of association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

© 2020 PR Newswire