BELLWAY PLC - Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares
PR Newswire
London, April 27
BELLWAY p.l.c.
(the "Company")
In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attached to equity shares), the Company has today uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) a copy of its articles of association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717
