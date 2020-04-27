

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hungarian forint climbed against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Monday, as Italy followed several other European countries in announcing a gradual easing of restrictions intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the measures would be relaxed from May 4 as coronavirus infections and death toll slowed.



The Hungarian forint advanced to a 5-day high of 325.95 versus the greenback, compared to last week's closing value of 329.15. Next likely resistance for the currency is located near the 285.00 level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX