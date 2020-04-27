

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said the US FDA approved a label update in the US for LOKELMA to include a dosing regimen specifically to treat hyperkalemia in patients with end-stage renal disease on chronic hemodialysis. The label update now includes a dosing regimen for patients on chronic hemodialysis with a starting dose of 5 g once daily on non-dialysis days and a starting dose of 10 g once daily on non-dialysis days in patients with serum potassium greater than 6.5 mmol/L.



Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: 'With this FDA approved update, the LOKELMA label now includes important dosing guidance for treating hyperkalemia in patients on hemodialysis.'



LOKELMA is currently approved in the US, EU, Canada, Hong Kong, China, Russia and Japan for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

