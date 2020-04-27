

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $243 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $245 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.7% to $1.86 billion from $2.06 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $245 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $1.86 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.64 - $2.68



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

