NEDC 706km Super-long range, first L3-ready smart EV

At RMB 229,900 349,900 post subsidies

Xpeng Motors, a leading Chinese electric vehicle and technology company, today announced the launch of its P7 super-long range, high-performance, fast-charging intelligent EV sports sedan, its second production model. The P7 is immediately available for order in China, in 3 versions and 8 configurations, and customer deliveries will commence end June 2020, starting at RMB 229,900 349,900 (US$32,462 49,404) post subsidies.

Xpeng P7 super-long range smart sedan (Photo: Business Wire)

"Today is a milestone in the 5-year history of Xpeng Motors," said He Xiaopeng, Chairman CEO. "The P7's launch solidifies Xpeng Motors' leading position in China's smart EV market. Our ability to launch the P7 in the challenging conditions of the COVID-19 crisis is a testament to the strength of our young company."

With superior autonomy and connectivity, the Xpeng P7 incorporates many breakthroughs and firsts. It is the first L3 autonomy-ready production vehicle in the Chinese market. It boasts world-beating NEDC 706km super-long driving range and 4.3s 1-100km/h acceleration in some configurations. It is the first production model in any market worldwide powered by NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX Xavier system-on-a-chip, delivering 30 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) performance while consuming only 30 watts of power.

Strong performance against key industry benchmarks

High-performance 3-in-1 electric drive system compact, light, efficient, reliable with world-class motor energy density of 2.0 kW/kg and an efficiency up to 97.5%.

Longest-driving range EV in China at NEDC 706km.

World's first EV with Infineon 950 IGBT module, delivering up to 580A to motor for continuous 40s.

German luxury sports style auto brand joint-developed chassis, optimized suspension layout.

Bosch Brembo braking system, new-gen Bosch iBooster braking recycling, c.100% energy recovery, with 35m 100km/h brake distance.

Autonomous driving system XPILOT3.0 for China's challenging roads 12 ultrasonic sensors, 5 millimeter-wave radars, 14 cameras - industry's only 360° multi-perception integrated system

industry's only 360° multi-perception integrated system Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 high-performance auto chip running Xpeng Xmart OS 2.0 world's first intelligent full-scenario voice interactive system, integrating App stores and Alipay mini-program dual ecosystem.

Whole-car OTA upgrade capability for in-car apps as well as ECU-controlled functions, supported by its SEPA (Smart Electric Platform Architecture).

CATL high-density slim-profile prismatic battery pack, 110mm height, 80.9kWh with energy density reaching 170Wh/kg.

Fast charging: from 30% to 80% charge as fast as 28 mins, 120km range in 10 mins; with China's first remote-controlled concealed charging plug.

5-level safety design: Passive, battery, active, air quality and data security measures.

Market-leading autonomous driving architecture

The Xpeng P7 has the strongest autonomous driving architecture among production vehicles in China. Powered by NVIDIA's DRIVE Xavier, the P7 operates both the XPILOT3.0 and XPILOT2.0 systems concurrently to provide complete redundancy. The XPILOT3.0 reaches high levels of Functional Safety to offer guaranteed stability and security. As the foundation of the Xpeng P7s technology, the safety framework is designed and benchmarked to C-NCAP 5-star standards.

The P7's multiple front-facing, side and rear-facing cameras cover a 180°-degree+ field of view, following tight curves and recognizing vehicles cutting in at close quarters. The P7 is equipped with the industry's first new-generation forward-looking millimeter wave radar sensors, with detection distance over 200 meters, offering market-leading accuracy and angle of view, effectively penetrating rain, fog, haze to perceive surroundings in reduced visibility conditions. Four more high-performance millimeter wave radars are positioned at each corner of the P7 an industry-leading configuration.

The P7's lane-level positioning function is backed by AutoNavi's high-definition high-precision maps with high-level accuracy. The GPS/RTK/IMU positioning hardware allows positioning accuracy to the centimeter level, or less than 0.3% thanks to real-time positioning map construction technology (SLAM). These complementary features effectively enhance the stability and safety of the P7's autonomous driving function on overpasses, in tunnels or under bad weather conditions. Coupled with the precise control capabilities brought by Bosch iBooster, the P7 performs a suite of advanced ADAS functions, including navigation-guided pilot (NGP) for highways, traffic light recognition assistance and the first production model to feature memory parking for car parks.

Superior style and support

As well as high technology, the P7 boasts superior styling and ergonomic features designed to enrich and enhance the driving experience. The bodywork is crafted with an elegant minimalist profile that lowers air resistance to a market-leading Cd0.236, delivering longer range and a quieter, smoother ride.

The intelligent cockpit is designed to interact with driver and passengers through voice commands, infotainment, and a concert hall-standard 600w Dynaudio surround-sound audio environment. A panoramic glass roof, frameless doors, and a low-profile console offer wide-angle views in all directions. Nappa leather styling is available for that extra touch of luxury.

The P7 will be available through Xpeng's growing sales network, already some 113 outlets across 57 cities, and its service network of 73 stores in 52 cities. Supercharging stations for the P7 have already reached 164 contracted and signed units across 35 cities, while its supporting 3rd-party charging pile networks number some 200,000+ units across China.

"Our philosophy of end-to-end closed-loop R&D is what sets us apart among China's intelligent EV manufacturers," Chairman He concluded. "Regular OTA upgrades will ensure that the P7 continues to grow and improve as we do."

The Xpeng P7 is immediately available in China in various configurations, starting from RMB 229,900 349,900 (US$32,462 49,404) post subsidies.

4WD High Performance (4.3s 0-100km/h acceleration): RMB 339,900 349,900

RWD Super-Long Range: (656km 706km NEDC): RMB 254,900 276,900

RWD Long Range (568km NEDC) RMB 229,900 259,900

(All post subsidies)

About XPENG Motors

Xpeng Motors is a leading Chinese electric vehicle company that designs and manufactures automobiles that are seamlessly integrated with the Internet and utilize the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The company's initial backers include its Chairman CEO, He Xiaopeng, who's also the co-founder of UCWeb Inc. and a former Alibaba executive. Established in 2014, Xpeng Motors has a senior management team with diverse backgrounds, including Co-founders Henry Xia and He Tao, both former senior executives at Guangzhou Auto with expertise in innovative automotive technology and R&D, and Vice Chairman President Brian Gu, former Chairman of Asia Pacific Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan. It has received funding from strategic investors Alibaba Group and Xiaomi Corporation, as well as other prominent Chinese and international investors including IDG Capital, Morningside Venture Capital, GGV Capital and Primavera Capital. The company launched its first production model, the G3 SUV, in Dec 2018, and will launch its second production model, the P7 electric sports sedan, in April 2020 with deliveries to Chinese customers in Q2 2020. Xpeng Motors is headquartered in Guangzhou, China with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego in the U.S. and manufacture centers in Zhengzhou and Zhaoqing. For more information, please visit the official website: https://en.xiaopeng.com/

