Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 541875 ISIN: CA8119161054 Ticker-Symbol: SRM 
Tradegate
24.04.20
16:01 Uhr
12,200 Euro
-0,055
-0,45 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,28512,58014:33
12,34512,53014:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC12,200-0,45 %