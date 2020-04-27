Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Xetra
27.04.20
14:17 Uhr
94,05 Euro
+3,05
+3,35 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,8793,9414:34
93,9093,9514:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC525,50+0,31 %
SANOFI SA94,05+3,35 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,46
Hebel: 6,78
mit moderatem Hebel