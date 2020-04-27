

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Monday, CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) said it is not changing its guidance for 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.64 to $2.68 per share, as announced on January 30, as the ultimate impacts of the pandemic on Michigan's economy and the company's business remain uncertain.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.63 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said it will discuss the financial risks and sensitivities related to COVID-19 in more detail during its earnings webcast on April 27.



CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CMS ENERGY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de