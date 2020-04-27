Citi today announced the launch of its Securities Services Insights website (www.citivelocity.com/insights) which it created to provide asset managers, institutional investors, and financial institutions with thought leadership on current market and regulatory developments affecting their businesses.

Sean Tuffy, Head of Market and Regulatory Intelligence for Securities Services at Citi noted. "Our investor clients are currently working through various challenges such as combatting ongoing fee pressure, shifting investor preferences, and disruption from new market entrants and technology. This website delivers the breadth of our global expertise to help them navigate these challenges and look for possible opportunities."

Securities Services Insights hosts interactive digital content on key industry topics based around three core themes of innovation, technology, and regulation. Recent pieces include the potential implications of Covid-19 for FinReg, how to effectively consolidate operations during a merger, and the considerations when launching a semi-transparent ETF.

"Our clients look to us to help enable the growth and progress of their business," said Sanjiv Sawhney, Global Head of Custody and Fund Services at Citi. "Securities Services Insights is an important part of our commitment to building a world-class global custody and fund servicing platform because it helps clients understand the strategic implications of market developments on their business."

Over the past few years, Citi has announced multiple enhancements to its platform, including the global roll-out of its state-of-the-art ETF services platform and a multi-slot Investment Book of Record (IBOR) solution.

With over $22.3 trillion of assets under custody and administration and the industry-leading proprietary network spanning over 60 markets, Citi's Custody and Funds Services business provides clients with in-depth local market expertise, advanced processing technologies and a wide range of fund services that can be tailored to meet clients' needs.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005362/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Belinda Marks

Tel: +44 (0) 7885 690 973

Email: belinda.marks@citi.com