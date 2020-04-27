Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H92V ISIN: US1729674242 Ticker-Symbol: TRVC 
Tradegate
27.04.20
13:01 Uhr
40,380 Euro
+0,505
+1,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CITIGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITIGROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,37040,61014:12
40,47540,70014:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CITIGROUP
CITIGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITIGROUP INC40,380+1,27 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,67
Hebel: 5,88
mit moderatem Hebel