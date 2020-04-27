Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 24
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 24-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 247.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 255.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 240.86p INCLUDING current year revenue 248.40p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de