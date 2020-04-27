Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group, Inc signed up its First Employer to Supply COVID-19 Testing Kits

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) (hereinafter "Trxade") an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform signs first Covid-19 antibody testing kits supply agreement with law firm. On Monday April 27, 2020 McIntyre Thanasides Bringgold Elliott Grimaldi Guito & Matthews, P.A, a midsized Tampa law firm, will begin periodic testing of its employees and their families. This partnership will promote a safer working environment and increase awareness of Covid-19 exposure risk. Trxade's subsidiary Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC will provide an antibody rapid blood test kits, known as Standard Q COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test, intended to be administered at point of care with no additional instrumentation needed. The testing will be performed by Accomplished Home Health Care staff.

"As we start bringing more employees back to the office, we believe that it is important to take additional precautions to protect them. Trxade offers a relatively inexpensive supply solution that delivers quick results. Accomplished Home Health Care provides the medical supervision to ensure that the tests and results are being used appropriately. We are very grateful to have both of them as partners in this battle against the Corona Virus." Richard J. McIntyre, President of McIntyre Thanasides Bringgold Elliott Grimaldi Guito & Matthews PA."

Trxade's unique supply-chain systems facilitates quick distribution of tests to healthcare facilities and provider offices nationwide to aid in providing value-based care and making informed decisions for symptomatic patients.

Features of the Standard Q COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test:

The novel Standard Q COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test begins working from blood drawn with a single pinprick, providing results within 15 minutes.

Test must be performed under the supervision of a qualified professional.

This rapid immunochromatography test provides qualitative detection of specific IgM and IgG antibodies found to match those of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (NASQAQ:MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables price transparency and increased profit margins to buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, makes Healthcare services affordable and accessible across all 50 states, and steps in to meet today's immediate demands. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of four synergistic operating platforms; the Trxade B2B trading platform with 12,100 registered pharmacies, a licensed virtual Wholesaler, affordable healthcare via their Bonum Health app or web-based telehealth services, and Same Day or Mail Order Pharmacy delivery capabilities via their DelivMeds app featuring their extensive nationwide distribution network. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com, www.delivmeds.com, and www.bonumhealth.com www.rxintegra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as " may, " " could, " " expect, " " intend, " " plan, " " seek, " " anticipate, " " believe, " " estimate, " " predict, " " potential, " " continue, " " likely, " " will, " " would " and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to us and our operations are described in the " Risk Factors " sections of our most recent annual and quarterly reports and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations:

Simonne Valdez

800-261-0281 Office

IR@trxade.com

Corporate Communications:

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

SOURCE: Trxade Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587106/Trxade-Group-Inc-signed-up-its-First-Employer-to-Supply-COVID-19-Testing-Kits