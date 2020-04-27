MJ Harvest, Inc.: MJHI Announces Successful Launch of Original Blended Soil Products in U.S.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) ("MJHI") is pleased to announce that the Company's new line of blended soil products ("Original") has officially launched in California and has generated significant demand since being released. The debut of Original blended soils is part of the Company's pick and shovel strategy aimed at commercial agricultural producers in the U.S. and international markets.

"I am extremely pleased with the successful launch of Original products in California. Demand for our blended soils should be a significant driver to revenue in 2020," stated Patrick Bilton, Chief Executive Officer at MJHI.

MJHI's Original line features two different blends that have been created by Elevated Ag Solutions, Inc. for commercial garden and greenhouse applications:

Original Garden Blend is an all purpose soil made of compost and other sustainable aggregates.

Original Greenhouse Blend is an organic soil enhanced with coco coir for increased moisture and nutrient holding capacity.

"We're excited to add Original Garden Blend and Original Greenhouse Blend to MJHI's family of products. They will further compliment our existing line of growing and harvesting products, and provide our clients with among the best quality growth media for specific needs."

Additional information on our Company is available at www.mjharvestinc.com , and you can visit www.procannagro.com and www.weedfarmsupply.com for our current product line. Check back soon for other new and exciting announcements.

