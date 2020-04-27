NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 24 April 2020 were: 156.54p Capital only 158.17p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 30th January 2020, the Company has 81,204,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,157,261 which are held in treasury.