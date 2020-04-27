

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced the preliminary results from the phase 2 portion of an ongoing phase 2/3 trial evaluating Kevzara (sarilumab), an interleukin-6 receptor antibody, in hospitalized patients with severe or critical respiratory illness caused by COVID-19. The companies stated that, following a review by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, the trial will be immediately amended so that only critical patients continue to be enrolled to receive Kevzara 400 mg or placebo. Phase 3 trial will also be amended to discontinue lower-dose Kevzara.



The companies said a preliminary analysis of the phase 2 portion of the trial showed that Kevzara rapidly lowered C-reactive protein, a key marker of inflammation, meeting the primary endpoint.



George Yancopoulos, Regeneron Co-Founder, said: 'We await results of the ongoing phase 3 trial to learn more about COVID-19, and better understand whether some patients may benefit from Kevzara treatment. Regeneron is rapidly advancing our targeted anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail and we plan to initiate clinical trials in June.'



