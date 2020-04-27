

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French jobseekers increased at a record pace in March reflecting strong deterioration in the labor market amid coronavirus lockdown, the labor ministry reported on Monday.



The number of people registered for work increased by 246,100, the highest rise since the records began in 1996. Jobless claims rose by 7.1 percent.



The ministry said the number of temporary workers registered as unemployed increased sharply in March, the ministry said.



In order to prevent mass layoffs, the government introduced furlough program, which benefits permanent contracts.



