The report on coal procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global fuel market, which includes all spend related to the provision of fuels including solid and liquid fuels. It may also include spend related to transportation and storage of fuel across different geographic locations across the globe as well as any spend on additives to enhance the performance of the fuel.

According to our experts, the new developments in global geopolitics and China's shifting policies are altering the supply and investment avenues within the coal category. Suppliers are putting greater emphasis on the evaluation of their traditional business models and are finding opportunities that can create value for themselves as well as their clients.

Coal Procurement Risks

Buyers and suppliers are required to comply with stringent environmental regulations, such as the MARPOL treaty, Clean Air Act in the US. Any noncompliance with these regulations can result in hefty fines. Moreover, periodic changes in regulations affect the operations and costs of both buyers and suppliers as they incur additional efforts in aligning with the new norms. Changes such as these significantly increase the prices which are cues for buyers to shift toward more cost-effective solutions

Pricing terms in the contract could prove to be inadequate to safeguard the buyer from the impact of a sudden increase in supplier's cost, often arising from a lack of clarity on the scope of products or services to be delivered

Coal Procurement Best Practices

Buyers should proactively manage relations with coal suppliers and have pre-determined intervention criteria for onboarding or replacing a supplier, changing specifications or terms and conditions.

Suppliers need to have expertise in demand and price forecasting of fuels as this will help to appropriately set the prices for the contract period.

Key Questions Answered in this Coal Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the coal market?

What is the correct price to pay for coal? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for coal Suppliers Market?

Who are the top coal suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in coal market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce coal procurement cost?

What are the best practices for coal procurement and what are the potential risks?

