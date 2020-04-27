

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) said its stores remain open for business and the company has continued to exceed its sales expectations. The company has achieved positive month-to-date comps for fiscal April and positive quarter-to-date comps for the first quarter of 2020, including a significant acceleration of sales in the last two weeks.



Big Lots also announced that it is extending the $2 hourly increase for hourly store and DC associates through May, and also extending its 30% associate discount. The company will significantly expand the availability of personal protective equipment for associates, including gloves and masks, particularly in high risk areas.



