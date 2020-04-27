Westport Fuel Systems Inc: Westport Fuel Systems Reiterates the Requirement for Shareholders to Register for Virtual Annual and Special Meeting Participation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport Fuel Systems" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) today reiterates the requirement for any registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who wish to participate in the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), scheduled for April 29, 2020 at 10:00 am Pacific Time, to register ahead of the Meeting.

Please register at your earliest convenience using the web link below as registration will close 30 minutes prior to the Meeting.

http://services.choruscall.ca/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10009106&linkSecurityString=81deb92e6

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders ("Voter") are able to attend the Meeting, ask questions and, where votes were not previously cast, vote (by phone), all in real time provided they register as a Voter ahead of the Meeting.

Non-registered shareholders (being shareholders who hold their Westport Fuel Systems voting shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as guests. Guests will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting.

More information on registration can be found here - https://wfsinc.com/investors/virtual-agm

Guest Access Details

Date: April 29, 2020 Time: 10:00am PT Guest Access: (no voting or questions) Dial-in: 1-800-319-8560, passcode 264098# - or - 1-604-638-5345, passcode 264098# Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/westportagm20200429.html (http://services.choruscall.ca/links/westportagm20200429.html)

Replay Virtual Meeting & Webcast

To access a telephone replay of the virtual Meeting please dial 1-800-319-6413 (Canada & USA toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010, and when prompted, enter the access code 4335#. The replay will be available until end of day May 6, 2020. Shortly after the meeting, the webcast archive will be available for viewing through the Westport Fuel Systems website. A downloadable MP3 file will also be available.

About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com .

Investor Inquiries:

Shawn Severson

Investor Relations

T: +1 604-718-2046

E: invest@wfsinc.com

