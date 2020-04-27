Anzeige
WKN: A1171S ISIN: US6033801068 
Frankfurt
27.04.20
15:31 Uhr
7,600 Euro
+0,400
+5,56 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6507,90015:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2020 | 14:41
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 4, 2020

Management to host conference call

WALTHAM, Mass., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2020 on Monday, May 4, 2020. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 (domestic) or (765) 507-2618 (international) and referring to conference ID number 3969525. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company's website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.

The live webcast can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of Minerva's website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva's proprietary compounds include: roluperidone.

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)