Industry-best solution introduces next-generation code obfuscation Morpheme, making reverse engineering more difficult for sophisticated bot operators

Imperva, Inc., the cybersecurity leader championing the fight to secure data and applications wherever they reside, today announced the general availability of Advanced Bot Protection, a best-of-breed solution that fully integrates industry-leading bot protection technology into its Cloud Application Security platform, a comprehensive solution for application and website protection. Advanced Bot Protection enables true defense-in-depth security by delivering bot protection in a single stack model, while making deployment easier, faster, and more flexible than ever.

Over 24 percent of internet traffic is bad bots, which are purpose-built to attack organizations' websites and mobile apps through web scraping, account takeover, transaction fraud, denial of service, competitive data mining, unauthorized vulnerability scans, spam, click fraud, and web and mobile API abuse. A unique security concern, the bot problem is focused on abuse of business functionality rather than finding and exploiting vulnerabilities. As the market has matured, malicious bots-and bots as a whole-are more widely understood with more companies actively seeking a solution.

Advanced Bot Protection defends mission-critical websites, mobile apps, and APIs from automated threats without affecting the flow of business-critical traffic. Integrating the solution into Imperva Cloud Application Security delivers best-in-class bot detection capabilities in a single security stack, giving customers true defense-in-depth security through Imperva's market-leading DDoS, WAF, and bot solutions.

Advanced Bot Protection's key benefits include:

Next-generation code obfuscation: New feature coined Morpheme uses dynamic deception techniques that make it harder for sophisticated bot operators to reverse engineer so it can access a website or mobile app undetected

Ease of deployment: The 'easy' button to deploy Advanced Bot Protection allows for a low-touch and simple deployment within Imperva's single stack

Speed: Deploy in a matter of minutes versus weeks

Flexible deployment: Customers now have two deployment options to choose from: a single-stack deployment integrated with Cloud WAF, or through Connectors into other popular technologies including AWS, Cloudflare, F5 Networks, NGINX, and now, Fastly

Overall improved site performance: Reduce latency without affecting the flow of business-critical traffic

"With internet traffic experiencing a peak in malicious bot proportion, it's more important than ever for organizations to evaluate what they can do to protect themselves," said Kunal Anand, CTO at Imperva. "These automated threats are only getting more sophisticated, they are causing business damage that is difficult-if not impossible-to overcome without the right solutions in place. Advanced Bot Protection and its new features like Morpheme make it incredibly difficult for bot operators to sneak by, and help keep online businesses safe."

Advanced Bot Protection follows Imperva's acquisition of Distil Networks, the industry-recognized leader in bot management. The solution is generally available now. To learn more about Imperva's bot management capabilities, visit: https://www.imperva.com/products/advanced-bot-protection/

