Azeus: Ensure Business Continuity with Convene

HONG KONG, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Azeus announces that Convene, the multi-awarded end-to-end digital meeting management solution, is offering 6-month use to organizations all over the world. This is Azeus' way of promoting public health and safety while providing businesses a way to ensure business continuity.

Ensuring business continuity is of utmost importance. Because of the pandemic, businesses face a wide range of issues - spanning from supply chain disruptions to human resource problems. To add another block to the already unstable tower, businesses are operating in the midst of a worldwide economic downturn. It is imperative for boards and business leaders to meet, collaborate, and make decisions to curb the impact of the pandemic on their operations .

As a step to sustain operations, organizations have started implementing a work-from-home model. With this step, company document and data have to be made available from home, and this can make companies more vulnerable to security breaches. With Convene, remote collaboration is made easy with real-time interaction and powerful live meeting features. Convene is also equipped with advanced security features - giving organizations assurance that their data is kept secure, at all times. Convene allows organizations and users to:

Schedule and facilitate remote meetings with real-time interaction

Securely distribute and access corporate documents

Work on documents collaboratively within the team

Assign and track action items

Send notifications, reminders, and invitations

Review, approve, and sign off on important documents

"Leaders, all over the world, are asking themselves how their organization can cope with COVID-19," said Lee Wan Lik, Convene's CEO, when asked about business continuity in the time of a pandemic. "Offering Convene to organizations worldwide is our way of promoting purposeful, solution-oriented, and effective leadership. During these trying times, we remain committed to championing good governance and ensuring organizations' data security."