Clean energy developers have three days left to pre-qualify for the first procurement exercise staged by the Irish Renewable Electricity Support Scheme. Solar will compete with wind - on and offshore - and biomass projects. The qualification application closing date for [the] Ress [Renewable Electricity Support Scheme], which will provide financial support to new renewable electricity projects in Ireland, is 30th April 2020. Read more: https://t.co/DvNjg4Mnb2 https://t.co/WF5WBUlUKR - EirGrid Plc (@EirGrid) April 27, 2020 With that tweet, Ireland's state-owned electricity transmission operator, ...

