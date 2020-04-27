JNC Resources Inc.: JNC Resources Applies for Listing on the OTCBB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / JNC Resources Inc. (CSE:JNC) ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has begun the application process for the Company to list the Company's common shares on the OTC Markets Group ("OTC") in the United States and is concurrently applying to Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to obtain DTC eligibility for the Company's common shares. The applications are subject to meeting OTC and DTC requirements.

"We are excited about the possibility to be listed on the OTC as it aligns with JNC's wish to gain exposure to the US equity markets" stated Michael Mulberry, CEO of JNC Resources Inc. "We would expect that DTC eligibility will enhance liquidity. With these actions, we are aiming to broaden our investor base, increase financing possibilities and support shareholder value."

About JNC Resources Inc.

JNC Resources is a North American mining exploration company. Our goal is to develop under-explored properties, benefit from deal flow generated by our strategic partnerships and growth opportunities. Currently JNC is developing our 100% optioned project in South Central British Columbia. The Triple 9 project consists of Gold properties with a new discovery of high levels of base metals, located 20 km outside the town of Sicamous. JNC will be actively exploring new projects and expanding its portfolio with projects that fulfill the requirements of our seasoned leadership team and continue to maximize shareholder value.

For further information please contact:

Michael Mulberry

T: 778-855-5001

info@jncresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future of the Company and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: JNC Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586887/JNC-Resources-Applies-for-Listing-on-the-OTCBB